4 Amazon Echo features only Prime members can use

Your Amazon Echo is useful all on its own -- it can turn on the lights when you arrive home and protect your house while you're away. But it can bring more benefits if you have an Amazon Prime membership to go with it.

For example, Prime members don't have to listen to ads while playing music. They can also get better deals by shopping with Alexa -- especially on Prime Day.

Here are four Amazon Echo features only Prime members have access to.

You can listen to Amazon Music without ads

Prime users with an Echo speaker don't have to worry about ads playing and interrupting their one-person dance parties. Since Amazon Music comes with the Prime membership, Echo owners can immediately start listening to ad-free music once they connect their device to their Amazon account.

If you decide to upgrade your account to Prime, your Amazon Echo should automatically adjust. If it doesn't, try unplugging your Echo device and reconnecting it.

Get extra discounts by shopping with Alexa

When you shop using your Amazon Echo, you can get Alexa voice deals. To hear the deals, ask "Alexa, what are my deals?" Alexa will let you know which Prime deals are available and how much you'll save by ordering the items. You'll have the option to add the item to your cart, buy it now or move on to the next deal.

As a Prime member, you'll get free shipping on these items, plus exclusive access to deals for Prime Day, which is Oct. 13 and 14 this year.

You can watch Prime Video ( ) on your Echo Show ( )

If you have an Amazon Echo Show, you can stream movies and TV shows from Prime Video. To get started, say "Alexa, open Prime Video." You can also request Alexa to show you your video library and Prime Video Watchlist.

Prime members can get two free audiobooks from Audible's premium section

As a Prime member, you can download two free titles from Audible's premium section when you sign up for a free trial. Everyone else only gets one free book to download. You can listen to the audiobooks on your Alexa devices by saying "Alexa, read my audiobook." You can also ask to hear a specific audiobook in your library and ask Alexa to read faster.

Note that your username for Audible and Amazon needs to be the same to listen on your Echo speaker.

For more Alexa tips, check out these new Amazon Echo privacy settings and how to use them, how to use these six best new features for your Echo and five best ways to use Amazon Echo in the kitchen.