We found Black Friday-style kitchen deals at Walmart right now

Be your own Santa this year.

The lead-up to Christmas doesn't always bring about the biggest sales or deals since retailers assume you'll panic-buy at just at about any price. Not so at Walmart right now where we've found some Black Friday-style deals, particularly on home and kitchen gear. We're talking record-low or near-record-low pricing on blenders, air fryers, ice cream makers and food storage. 

Shop the full Walmart pre-Chrismas Kitchen sale here and find our top picks below.

Ninja Creami ice cream maker: $149

Save $20
Ninja

I tried this sturdy ice cream maker back when during ice cream season and loved it. You don't need to feeeze an inner bowl every time you make a batch, only the custards, so you can make as many flavors as you want. Each one takes about two minutes to spin. This is an excellent gift. 

$149 at Walmart

Galanz air fryer and microwave: $94

Save $15
Galanz

This is another one I tried and really liked, especially for the price. Read my full review of this unique appliance here and snag it while it's under $95. 

$94 at Walmart

Instant Vortex 2-quart air fryer: $35

Save 10
Instant

Smaller air fryers obviously can't cook as much in a single session but they do tend to give you more fried-like results since the superconvection cooking is intensified by the small cooking basket. If you're generally making food for one or two people, this 2-quart Instant air fryer will do the trick without crowding the counter.

$35 at Walmart

Ninja 1000-watt blender: $69

Save $10
Ninja

Ninja blenders always punch above their price. This sleek model with 1,000 watts of giddy-up has more than enough blending power to do most jobs you'll need it to.

$69 at Walmart

KitchenAid 7-cup food processor: $64

Save $25
KitchenAid

This food chopper is the perfect size for most home chefs, not too large or too small. It's normally priced at $90 but down near a record-low at Walmart right now.

$64 at Walmart

Pyrex mixing bowl set with lids: $22

Save $18
Pyrex

A tight-fitting lid on a mixing bowl is just so handy when you need it. Made too much batter or chicken salad? Save yourself some trouble (and Saran wrap) and pop the top.

$22 at Walmart