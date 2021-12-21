We found Black Friday-style kitchen deals at Walmart right now

Deal Savings Price







The lead-up to Christmas doesn't always bring about the biggest sales or deals since retailers assume you'll panic-buy at just at about any price. Not so at Walmart right now where we've found some Black Friday-style deals, particularly on home and kitchen gear. We're talking record-low or near-record-low pricing on blenders, air fryers, ice cream makers and food storage.

Shop the full Walmart pre-Chrismas Kitchen sale here and find our top picks below.

Ninja I tried this sturdy ice cream maker back when during ice cream season and loved it. You don't need to feeeze an inner bowl every time you make a batch, only the custards, so you can make as many flavors as you want. Each one takes about two minutes to spin. This is an excellent gift.

Galanz This is another one I tried and really liked, especially for the price. Read my full review of this unique appliance here and snag it while it's under $95.

Instant Smaller air fryers obviously can't cook as much in a single session but they do tend to give you more fried-like results since the superconvection cooking is intensified by the small cooking basket. If you're generally making food for one or two people, this 2-quart Instant air fryer will do the trick without crowding the counter.

Ninja Ninja blenders always punch above their price. This sleek model with 1,000 watts of giddy-up has more than enough blending power to do most jobs you'll need it to.

KitchenAid This food chopper is the perfect size for most home chefs, not too large or too small. It's normally priced at $90 but down near a record-low at Walmart right now.