Upgrade your desk and save 77% on this wireless charging lamp

Aduro

Organizing a desk is either incredibly important to you or something you'd happily hide so no one else sees your secret shame. Whether you're the type to keep everything in its right and proper place or the type to keep piles of things within arms reach, anything that serves more than one purpose on your desk is a great thing to have. For example, if you could have a lamp which also kept your phone charged and stored some of your favorite pens, that would be super useful. And if you could do that while only spending $14, you can enjoy it even more.

Aduro's wireless charging lamp gives you a flexible lamp with three brightness levels and multiple sections to store pens or pencils as you see fit. At the base, you'll find this lamp offers a 10W wireless charger. Drop your phone on this pad while you're at your desk and it will charge the whole time you're sitting there. The default black color for this lamp is fine, but if you look it's also available in a nice blue or white to help it stand out a little on your desk.