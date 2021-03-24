Top deals today: $30 refurbished Kindle Paperwhite, $46 sous vide cooker, $28 coffeemaker and more

The buzzwords for today: read, cook, clean and escape. Not the good kind of escape, alas, where you're sitting in a hot tub overlooking a lush, rolling valley, but rather the kind that might save your life. (I suppose that's good as well.)

Before we dive in, a quick heads-up: , which is significant because most Wyze products are super-cheap already. Mostly they're bundles that include a Cam Plus subscription, or discounts for existing Cam Plus subscribers. Eiher way, worth a look!

Also: Free donuts.

Juan Garzon / CNET The Roborock S7 is coming soon, meaning this is a great time to score a deal on the widely loved S6. It's a combination vacuum/mop that features multifloor automatic mapping, virtual no-go zones, selective room cleaning and more. The original $650 price tag is down to $600 at Amazon right now; add to that an on-page $180-off coupon and promo code ROBOROCKS6 and you're out the door for $402 -- the lowest price we've seen for this model. Read ZDNet's Roborock S6 review to learn more.

Sboly Amazon seller: LifeSo Price: $28.74 with on-page $20-off coupon and promo code C7TSF3LL A quick note: The seller indicated this coupon and promo code would yield a $33.74 price, so I'm not sure how long the extra $5 discount will be active. But $28.74 is the total I'm seeing at this writing. Looking for a simple drip-coffee machine that employs a carafe instead of the usual hot plate? Sboly's programmable model is priced well below a lot of similar models. It also employs a reusable, dishwasher-safe mesh filter. My niece Hannah recently put one of these through its paces. Verdict: "Makes good coffee." However, like other reviewers, she noted that it's virtually impossible to pour every last drop out of the carafe, owing to the design. She also found that some of the plastic parts seemed "flimsy." But overall she gives it a thumbs-up.

My Sous Vide I'm a sous-vide convert; this is now the only way I'll cook a steak. Thankfully, you don't have to spend $100 or more to get a good immersion cooker. This one feels like a steal at $46, especially considering its stylish design and big, bright LED display. I haven't tried this model, but it earned a 4.3-star average from nearly 400 Amazon buyers. If you want to dip your toe into sous-vide waters (literally), this is an awfully cheap way to do it.

Sarah Tew/CNET I love having a Kindle e-reader on hand for when I want a distraction-free reading experience. (Sure, you can read on your phone, but good luck staying focused against the onslaught of tweets, texts, TikTok videos and the like.) What I don't love is Kindle pricing. The current-gen Paperwhite, for example: $130! But $30 for an old refurb? Sounds great to me, as long as the screen is in good shape (it should be, as these are Amazon-inspected units) and there's a warranty (there is: 90 days).

Kelvin Hopefully you'll never need it, but this multi-function emergency tool is definitely worth having. It's a USB power bank, steel-hammer window breaker, seat-belt cutter, flashlight, SOS light and siren, with a hand crank that can supply virtually endless power and magnets so it can stick to the side of your car. And, yes, Kelvin counts those magnets as one of the eight tools. That's a bit of a cheat, but there's no denying the overall usefulness of this gadget. Promo code CHEAP10 brings the price down to $36, the lowest you'll find anywhere. (At Amazon, the Kelvin.8 sells for $59.)

