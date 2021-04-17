This Gosund table lamp is smarter than my dog and now costs just $15

Gosund

I've been spoiled by smart lights. Virtually every light in my home is voice- and app-controlled except one: a small table lamp by my bed that I have to switch on and off by hand as if I were some sort of caveman. I will be replacing it with this lamp from Gosund which, as you'd expect from Gosund, has all the smarts. I'll get to those in a moment. First, the important bits: Now through April 30 (or while supplies last), the when you clip the coupon on the product page and apply promo code SV8OW2T8 at checkout. That's about half off the usual price of $30. As always, the coupon could disappear or the code could stop working at any time at the whim of the Gosund store on Amazon.

The lamp does all the smart things. It connects to the Gosund app on your phone, where you can turn the light on and off, vary the brightness and change colors. It's a full RGB lamp, so you can dial in any of 16 million colors, including a warm white that's ideal for reading.

It's also touch-sensitive: You can double-tap the lamp to turn it on or off, slide your finger around the base to choose a color -- and one tap returns it to soft white so you'll never be lost in a sea of blue or red wondering how to just make it a reading lamp again. Of course, it's voice-controlled using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. And it wouldn't be a smart lamp if you couldn't schedule it, so it can fade at bedtime and automatically wake you in the morning.

