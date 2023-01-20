The Best Ways to Use Your Amazon Alexa Device in Your Bedroom

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out.

Your Amazon Echo device probably usually lives in your kitchen or living room. Sure, it's great you can use it to look up recipes or call loved ones hands-free, but there are many added benefits to placing it in your bedroom -- and the best part is anyone with an Alexa smart speaker can enjoy these features.

For example, it can help put you to sleep with rain sounds or playing a movie on your Echo Show. It's also great for practical stuff like setting timers and reminders. Here are the best uses for an Amazon Echo Smart speaker in your bedroom. (For more Amazon Echo tips, check out which Alexa settings you should change ASAP, the five useful Echo features you should try today and the newest Alexa commands.)

1. Alexa can help you fall asleep

If you have trouble falling asleep at night, you can use your Echo speaker to play rain sounds or gentle music until you fall asleep. You can set a timer so that it turns off after a few hours of playing. You can also follow along with a guided meditation that can help ease the day's stresses.

Or if you prefer to watch movies until you fall asleep, you can place your Echo Show on your bedside table.

2. Listen to music while getting ready

Music can help wake you up and get you ready to take on the day. So having an Alexa device in the room with you means you can sing along while you get dressed. Here are a few music tricks to try out.

If you prefer to wake up to the news, you can also ask to hear the daily briefing from your favorite news station.

3. Let Alexa control your alarms and reminders

Rather than using an alarm clock or your phone for setting alarms, use your Amazon Echo speaker to wake you up. You can wake up to your favorite song each morning. Just say "Alexa, set an alarm for 7 a.m. to [song]."

Plus, if you set an alarm on your Echo device and mute the speaker, you can't tell Alexa to turn it off. Instead, you'll have to physically turn it off, which will make you more likely to get out of bed on time.

Also, if you remember you need to do something as soon as you get up, you can ask Alexa to remind you at a specified time. Simply say, "Alexa, remind me to pick up my grocery order at 11 a.m."

