Start your Saturday with a $5 Echo Dot when you subscribe to Amazon Music

Proof positive that Amazon is willing to practically give away Echo Dot smart speakers, the company just resurrected a popular deal from last year: For a limited time, you can get an The latter costs $8 a month if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, $10 if you're not -- but you're free to cancel at any time.

This promotion isn't quite as sexy as it was before; Amazon previously offered the Dot for just 99 cents with the same terms.

What's more, if you've bought any Echo device in the past, you're not eligible for this one. Same goes if you're an existing Music Unlimited subscriber, though the terms and conditions don't appear to exclude past subscribers.

Take note: The last time Amazon ran this deal, I heard from Twitter followers that it was difficult to access via the Amazon mobile app. Your mileage may vary. For the record, I viewed it in a desktop browser.

As for the Echo Dot, it's the now-discontinued third-gen model -- the puck, not the orb. But it's still a nice-sounding, versatile smart speaker, one that was nearly always on sale for $30. (The newer orb-shaped Echo sells for $50, but it frequently goes on sale as well.)

Your thoughts?

This story was originally published last year and has been updated regarding availability.

