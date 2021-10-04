William Shatner will rocket to edge of space 10th anniversary of Steve Jobs' death Facebook whistleblower reveals self Apple Watch 7 preorders Amazon starts 'Black Friday-Worthy' deals today Windows 11 download
Score an Echo Dot and smart bulb for $25, an Echo Show 8 for $70 and more on Amazon today

Amazon tucked a couple of nice discounts on Alexa devices into today's Epic Daily Deals -- here's what's on sale from the Echo lineup.

Amazon's ever-expanding lineup of Echo gadgets goes on sale regularly, and this is definitely the time of the year when the discounts will be flying fast. That's certainly the case today: We're seeing a number of Echo gadgets in the mix for Amazon's Epic Daily Deals section, which feels like a sliver of Prime Day or Black Friday-style markdowns.

First up is the Echo Dot smart speaker -- specifically, the third-gen, puck-shaped version from 2018. It features all of the same Alexa talents as the other Echo smart speakers, and while the design is out of date, it still looks nicer than the original with its fabric build, available in three colors. Amazon usually sells it for $40, but today, you can nab one for just $25, complete with a color-changing smart bulb from Sengled tossed in for free. That's a decent deal if you can live without the Echo Dot's new, spherical design (that bundle usually retails for $55).

Next up is the Echo Show 8, Amazon's 8-inch Alexa touchscreen smart display. It's a great kitchen companion, capable of walking you through a recipe, hosting video chats with friends and family, or streaming music or TV as you cook, CNET's Dave Priest called the thing Amazon's best smart display to date when he reviewed it last Halloween. Now, less than a year later, it can be yours for the sale price of $70, down from the original asking price of $110.

Last on sale is the fourth-gen Echo Dot Kids Edition, which comes in the new, spherical shape and features fun designs, like the panda seen here. In addition, the Echo Dot kids edition features curated kid content and enhanced parental controls -- if you've been thinking about picking one up, you can score it for $20 off if you buy today.

