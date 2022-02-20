Save $80 on This Google Smart Home Bundle

Google

Tired of coming home to a freezing house after work? We've got a great deal on a simple solution that you won't want to miss. As a part of its massive ongoing Presidents Day sale, Best Buy is offering $80 off this bundle featuring Google's Nest smart thermostat and Nest Hub Max smart display so that you can easily control your home from just about anywhere. The sale only runs until tomorrow, Feb. 21, so be sure to get your order in before then.

The only think simple about the Nest thermostat is its design. This easy-to-install smart thermostat allows you to control your home's temperature from anywhere through the Google Home app, so you can turn on the heat from your office, and have a warm house by the time you get home. You can built custom heating schedules, and it's equipped with a built-in motion sensor so it can detect when you're not at home and save you money on your energy bill by automatically lowering the heat.

And using the Nest Hub Max smart display, you can also control the thermostat using the sound of your voice. Featuring a built-in microphone, the Nest Hub Max allows you to activate and control any Google Assistant-enabled smart device, from locks to plugs to light bulbs, with hands-free voice control. It's equipped with a 10-inch HD display with Chromecast for video streaming, and an auto-framing 6.5MP camera so you can easily use it for video calls. And the stereo speaker system with a 30W subwoofer allows for convenient music streaming with high-quality audio.