Samsung's fanciest robot vacuum ever goes up for sale

If you're eager to buy Samsung's latest robot vacuum cleaner, then here's some good news. The Samsung Jet Bot AI Plus is now officially available for purchase. Priced at $1,299, the floor care machine definitely will set you back quite a bit. That said, the robot packs state-of-the-art features such as lidar mapping and navigation and a self-emptying dust bin as well as HEPA filtration.

The Jet Bot AI Plus also comes with an onboard camera. Samsung says the camera helps the vacuum identify objects and potential traps like dog bowls, clothing and socks. Users can even tap into the camera to remotely monitor their home and check in on household pets.

Other interesting abilities include real-time tracking of the robot while it's in action and "no-go zones" to manually block areas you'd prefer it avoided. All this makes the Samsung Jet Bot AI Plus sound very appealing but also very expensive.

To that end, it's worth pointing out that you don't need to spend so much if all you're after is a self-emptying robot vacuum. While iRobot's own flagship self-emptying vacuum costs a steep $1,100, the company's $600 Roomba i3 Plus can empty its own bin at just over half the price. The tradeoff is that the i3 Plus lacks the advanced mapping features of both the Roomba s9 Plus and Jet Bot AI Plus. These include no-go areas and selecting specific rooms to clean.

Still, it remains to be seen how well the Jet Bot AI Plus actually lives up to the hype. Once we set the machine loose in our test lab we'll certainly be able to answer that question definitively.