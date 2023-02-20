New Sonos Speakers Coming in March, Report Says

Sonos will reportedly launch two new speakers in late March, according to a report Monday from The Verge, which included what appears to be leaked marketing images of the speakers.

The new Sonos speakers will reportedly be called the Era 300 and 100. Marketing materials for the Era 300 show the speaker will cost around $450 and will make use of spatial audio and Dolby Atmos, according to The Verge. It'll also reportedly include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and support for AirPlay 2.

Fewer details are available for the Era 100, but it could be replacing the Sonos One smart speaker. The Era 100 will reportedly be priced closer to the $219 One speaker.

Exclusive: these are the new Sonos Era speakers https://t.co/LxhD2YyG6C pic.twitter.com/fvkydB9ChF — The Verge (@verge) February 20, 2023

In response to a request for comment, Sonos said it doesn't comment on rumor or speculation.