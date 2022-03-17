Connectivity Standards Alliance; illustration by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Matter, which will connect smart home devices from over a dozen brands, has been delayed until the fall of 2022. The setback comes as the Connectivity Standards Alliance, which is developing Matter, needs more time to finalize the software development kit that will allow companies to integrate with the platform, The Verge reported.

When fully operational, Matter will allow devices from Apple, Google, Samsung, Comcast, GE and many other companies to work together in a single smart home ecosystem.

Matter has been delayed before. It was originally slated for 2020.

The Connectivity Standards Alliance didn't immediately return a request for comment.

More to come.