Keep Your Lawn Perfectly Watered With $50 Off This Smart Sprinkler Control

Rachio

Spring is around the corner, and if you want your yard to be the envy of the neighborhood, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering $50 off the Rachio R3e smart sprinkler control, which will help keep your yard perfectly watered through the scorching summer months. You can pick up this easy-to-install sprinkler control for just $100 -- though it doesn't include any actual sprinklers.

With a quick replacement of your old sprinkler control, the Rachio R3e allows you to control your entire sprinkler system from your smartphone, or even using the sound of your voice through Google Assistant or Alexa compatible smart hubs. You can set up to eight different lawn zones to be watered on their own schedule that is optimized based on plant type, soil type, sun exposure and more. By automatically skipping unnecessary watering depending on rain, wind, saturation and seasonal shifts, it helps you save on energy costs, too.