Everything to know about Super Bowl Sunday 'Doctor Strange 2' Trailer Tom Brady Super Bowl 2022 Tweet 'Ghostbusters' Director Ivan Reitman Dies at 75 Best last-minute Valentine's Day gifts Super Bowl commercials
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Keep Your Lawn Perfectly Watered With $50 Off This Smart Sprinkler Control

For just $100, the Rachio R3e lets you control your sprinklers from anywhere. And it automatically optimizes watering schedules for a perfectly lush lawn.

rachio-r3e
Rachio

Spring is around the corner, and if you want your yard to be the envy of the neighborhood, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Right now, Amazon is offering $50 off the Rachio R3e smart sprinkler control, which will help keep your yard perfectly watered through the scorching summer months. You can pick up this easy-to-install sprinkler control for just $100 -- though it doesn't include any actual sprinklers. 

See at Amazon

With a quick replacement of your old sprinkler control, the Rachio R3e allows you to control your entire sprinkler system from your smartphone, or even using the sound of your voice through Google Assistant or Alexa compatible smart hubs. You can set up to eight different lawn zones to be watered on their own schedule that is optimized based on plant type, soil type, sun exposure and more. By automatically skipping unnecessary watering depending on rain, wind, saturation and seasonal shifts, it helps you save on energy costs, too. 