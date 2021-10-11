It only costs $68 to get immersive lighting for your TV today

Govee

When it comes to the ideal home entertainment setup, lighting makes a tremendous difference. Being able to dim the lights in your room like you're in a theater can be a real treat, but why stop there? You can make your television feel much larger and more immersive than it is by adding reactive lights to the back of it. That way, when something happens on screen the lights match that color and flood the wall with it. The experience is very cool, but often terribly expensive to set up. The folks at Govee offer a much less expensive way to accomplish this goal, and today that comparably low price has dropped even further.

Govee immersive TV lights work with a special LED strip mounted to the back of your television and a small camera mounted to the top or bottom of your screen. That special camera watches whatever you have on the screen and directs the lights mounted on the back of the TV to match those colors. The end result is a stunning glow on your wall, dancing to extend what you're seeing on the screen and really pull you in to the experience. It's a fairly small thing for such a spectacular effect, and with a little bit of work you will have a truly enviable TV set up in your home.