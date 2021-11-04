How to sign up for Amazon Prime: Free shipping isn't the only perk you can get

James Martin/CNET

Are you wondering if you should splurge for an Amazon Prime membership? The subscription costs $119 a year, or $13 a month. If you're a student or receive certain forms of government assistance, the cost drops to about $6 a month. For that price, you get a bunch of benefits and perks, including free overnight shipping, access to the Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music Prime streaming services (not to be confused with Amazon Music Unlimited which costs extra), discounts on Whole Foods and Alexa products, and unlimited photo storage.

You also get to take advantage of Amazon Prime Day each year, and its price cuts on Amazon tech (like Ring doorbells and Echo devices), phones, laptops, tablets and more. If you also sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card, you'll get even more cash-back rewards at Amazon and Whole Foods.

We'll walk you through how to sign up for an Amazon Prime account. And if you're unsure about taking the leap, you can try out Amazon's 30-day free trial.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

Here's what to do to sign up for a Prime free trial and account:

1. Go to amazon.com/amazonprime.

2. Click Try Prime in the orange box.

3. If you already have an Amazon account, sign in. if you don't, click Create your Amazon account, and enter your name, email and a password. Amazon will send you an email asking to verify your address with a one-time password.

4. Select a payment method (credit, debit, gift card or whatever it is you're using) and add your information. Click Continue.

That's it! You're now a Prime subscriber.

How to cancel your Amazon Prime membership

If you want to cancel your Amazon Prime membership (either before or after your free trial ends), sign in to your Amazon account and click the Account drop-down. Select Prime Membership. Click Update, cancel and more under the Membership heading, followed by End membership. Or you can visit this support page and click the End Membership button to jump straight to the right page. (Check out our full guide to cancelling your Prime subscription and closing your account, and if you might be eligible for a refund.)

