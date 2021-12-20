HomePod Mini deal at Best Buy scores you a $20 discount today

Chris Monroe/CNET

You don't often see deep discounts on Apple products, but the HomePod has always held an unusual position in the smart speaker market. It's one of the few cases where Apple's distinction as a creator of premium products has not shattered sales expectations, especially against Amazon's Echo speakers. If you've been looking for a more reasonable price tag before snagging the HomePod Mini, today is your lucky day.

Score one of these little speakers for $80 at Best Buy, and enjoy great music in your home soon. This is slightly more than the $74 sale we saw at Walmart earlier this year, but is still the best price you'll find out there at the moment. In the midst of the holiday deals madness, we wouldn't be surprised if it's extended, but as of right now the sale is set to expire after today.

Whether you want your HomePod Mini in white, black or even blue, there's a discount waiting for you. These little speakers fill a room with sound despite their size, and while they lack some of the features associated with the larger HomePod speakers, it's a big deal to be able to use Siri even when your phone is not nearby. You can read our full HomePod Mini review here.

