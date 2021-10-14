William Shatner rockets to space Red flag emoji Apple's Oct. 18 event: How to watch Squid Game ending explained PS5 restock tracker PS5 Pro
HomePod Mini is now $74 at Walmart (save $25)

Need little Apple orbs in your house? One of the deepest discounts we've ever seen is here.

Chris Monroe/CNET

You don't often see deep discounts on Apple products, but the HomePod has always held a somewhat unusual position in the smart speaker market. It's one of the few cases where Apple's distinction as a creator of premium products has not shattered sales expectations, especially against Amazon's Echo speakers. If you've been looking for a more reasonable price tag before snagging the HomePod Mini, today is your lucky day. Score one of these little speakers for $74.17 over at Walmart, and enjoy great music in your home soon. 

Whether you want your HomePod Mini in white or black, there's a discount waiting for you. These little speakers fill a room with sound despite their size, and while they lack some of the features associated with the larger HomePod speakers, it's a big deal to be able to use Siri even when your phone is not nearby. You can read our full HomePod Mini review here.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple HomePod Mini is the small smart speaker for Siri
6:15

First published last month. Updated with new deal details.