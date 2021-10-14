HomePod Mini is now $74 at Walmart (save $25)

Chris Monroe/CNET

You don't often see deep discounts on Apple products, but the HomePod has always held a somewhat unusual position in the smart speaker market. It's one of the few cases where Apple's distinction as a creator of premium products has not shattered sales expectations, especially against Amazon's Echo speakers. If you've been looking for a more reasonable price tag before snagging the HomePod Mini, today is your lucky day. Score one of these little speakers for $74.17 over at Walmart, and enjoy great music in your home soon.

Whether you want your HomePod Mini in white or black, there's a discount waiting for you. These little speakers fill a room with sound despite their size, and while they lack some of the features associated with the larger HomePod speakers, it's a big deal to be able to use Siri even when your phone is not nearby. You can read our full HomePod Mini review here.

First published last month. Updated with new deal details.