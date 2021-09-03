HomePod Mini is now $75 at Sam's Club (save $25)

Chris Monroe/CNET

You don't often see deep discounts on Apple products, but HomePod has always been a somewhat unique situation in the smart speaker market. It's one of very few places where Apple's distinction as a creator of premium products has not shattered sales expectations, especially against Amazon's Echo speakers. If you have been looking for a more reasonable price tag to come to the HomePod, today is your lucky day. Score one of these little speakers for $75 over at Sam's Club, and enjoy great music in your home soon.

Whether you want your HomePod Mini in white or black, there's a discount waiting for you. These little speakers fill a room with sound despite their size, and while they lack some of the features associated with the larger HomePod speakers it's a big deal to be able to use Siri even when your phone is not nearby.