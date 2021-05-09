Hey Google, save me 60% on a new Google Nest Mini

Google

These days, smart speakers like the Echo Dot and Nest Mini are often the icing on the deal cake, thrown in for free with some other product. But you can't always wait around to get a free speaker with the purchase of a router or webcam. Sometimes you need a smart speaker and you need it now. If that's your sitch, you're in luck. Today only, you can get a brand-new second-generation from Adorama when you apply promo code EXTRAOFF11 at checkout. That's 60% off the $50 list price and $11 off the business-as-usual $30 price it's selling for pretty much everywhere.

The Nest Mini is almost a no-brainer among smart speakers. CNET's review gave the Nest Mini an 8.7, and it checks all the boxes. It's tiny and cute, it sounds good (for a speaker that small) and it has virtually all the capabilities of its larger siblings. Bottom line, it's hard not to love, and $19 is a great price. For the color you can choose either chalk or, if you prefer, chalk. Sorry, that appears to be the only option.

This article was first published earlier this year. It has been updated with the latest deal.

