Broadband's dirty secret: Redlining Honda Prologue electric SUV Windows 11 vs. Windows 10 Pentagon UFO report Apple TV Plus releases Foundation trailer WandaVision's new post-credits scene
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Grab 2 color-changing Philips LED smart bulbs for $22

They're dimmable and connect with Alexa and Google Assistant.

philips-wiz-connected-smart-wi-fi-led
Ry Crist/CNET

Smart lights are just about the easiest -- and cheapest -- way to make your home a little smarter. As CNET's Ry Crist writes, smart bulbs are already an affordable smart home upgrade, but they're made even more so when you snag 'em at a discount. A pack of two color-changing Philips LED smart bulbs is down to $22 at The Home Depot right now -- down from $26.

See it at The Home Depot

So what exactly do smart bulbs do? For one, they're dimmable -- a feature that once you get used to it is rather hard to imagine not having. They're also color-changing so you can play with the mood in any room or connect them to your speakers for party time. These bulbs are fully Wi-Fi-enabled, meaning you can control them simply with the Wiz app or pair with Alexa or Google Assistant, and then all it takes is a "Hey Google, turn off all the lights" as you head to bed to shut things down. 

For more, check out Crist's, erm, glowing review of the Philips Wiz Connected bulbs and grab some while they're on sale.