Snag 2 color-changing smart bulbs for $18

Kasa

Smart bulbs are a super simple way to add some futuristic elements to any room. As CNET's Ry Crist writes, smart bulbs are already "an affordable smart home upgrade," but they're made even more so when you snag 'em at a discount. A pack of two color-changing Kasa 6-watt smart bulbs is just right now -- down from $25.

So what exactly do smart bulbs do? For one, they're dimmable -- a feature that once you get used to it is rather hard to imagine not having. They're also color-changing so you can play with the mood in any room or connect them to your speakers for party time. These bulbs are fully Wi-Fi-enabled, meaning you can control them with Alexa or Google Assistant, and then all it takes is a "Hey Google, turn off all the lights" as you head to bed to shut things down.

Ry Crist tested these bulbs a while back and says they're very much worth considering for an inexpensive smart lightbulb that doesn't require connection to a hub. He does note that they're noticeable dimmer than some other smart bulbs so perhaps they'd work best in a lamp or room in which having super bright light isn't integral.

