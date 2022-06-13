Google Device Sale: Save Up to 33% on Pixel 6 Pro, Chromecast, Nest Thermostat and More

From phones to Wi-Fi routers to smart home devices and more, Google pretty much does it all. And right now, one of its biggest competitors is extending a chance to snag some top Google gear at a bargain.

Amazon is currently offering up to 33% off on a variety of Google devices, including some of our favorites on the market, like the media streamer and the . There's not a set expiration on these deals, but given how popular some of these devices are, we wouldn't expect them to last for long. We'd recommend acting sooner rather than later if you're hoping to grab one of these items at a discount.

No matter what you're looking for, there's a chance you'll be able to find it for less here. If you're in the market for a new smartphone, you can't do much better than the Pixel 6 Pro. It was named one of our favorites of the year, and this is a rare chance to grab an unlocked model at a discount with no strings attached. You can pick up the , or the , roughly $100 off the usual price.

And speaking of favorites, this is also a chance to grab a on sale for $40, or $10 off the usual price and tying the lowest price we've seen. This streaming device was a close runner-up to our favorite of the year -- it has a voice remote, supports 4K content and allows you to cast directly from your phone or laptop.

Or, if you're trying to make your home just a little smarter, you could grab this on sale for $100, a discount of $30. It allows you to adjust your home's temperature from anywhere, monitors your HVAC system to alert you of any problems and will automatically turn down the temperatures when you're not home to help you save money on utilities.