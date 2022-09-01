Fun and Geeky Home Decor Items Under $100 on Amazon

There are plenty of ways to improve your home with tech that goes beyond a smart speaker. I've found some of my favorite inexpensive and geeky gadgets to add a touch of flair to your home, apartment or dorm room. All these budget friendly finds are under $100 and I've personally tested and vetted all these items to make sure they are worth your hard-earned cash.

Ninja There's nothing better than waffles for breakfast on the weekend. The new Ninja Belgian waffle maker ensures you'll never have to deal with leaking batter from a traditional waffle press ever again thanks to its upright design. Pour in the mixture at the spout at the top of the machine and wait a few minutes until your waffle cooks to your desired shade. Once done, flip open the door and your 1-inch thick waffle is ready to eat.

SwitchBot This little box will push all the buttons and switches you have around the home, making them smart in an instant. Turn on a light switch on schedule, start your coffee maker right before you get out of bed, or turn your computer on from the other side of the room. The best part is that no wiring is required, just stick the Bot on your light switch or next to the outlet you want to activate, then control it from an app or with your voice using Alexa, Siri or the Google Assistant. There's an exclusive discount code for CNET readers for 25% off, valid until Sept. 27, 2022. Enter 25TERVI4 at checkout using the link below.

Cololight These RGB lights are fully modular so you can snap in and out as many different hexagonal units as you want. Use them to decorate your home office space, mount on a wall or even hook up to your gaming setup. There are 70 different lighting effects to choose from in the app or you can also customize the light patterns depending on how you configure the hexagons. The Cololights are also compatible with the Razer Synapse 3 system so you can sync with keyboards and Chroma devices. The initial package comes with seven lights and a base controller unit.

Lego Who doesn't love a good Lego set? This orchid never wilts and never needs watering. Made up of 608 pieces, you can happily whittle away an afternoon making this flower arrangement. If orchids aren't your thing, there are also other flowers and bouquets you can make to add a touch of whimsy to your home decor.

BlissLights Turn your bedroom or living room into a planetarium with this projector. Throw it against a wall or ceiling in a dim room and space comes to life. It also has a green laser for stars and three brightness levels. All the light patterns are customizable so you can make the nebula look exactly how you want.