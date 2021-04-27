Dyson's futuristic Supersonic Hair Dryer is $80 off

Josh Miller/CNET

As a guy, I find it hard to get too excited about a hair dryer. But even so, I understand the appeal. There's no universe in which the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer -- usually priced at $400 -- would be considered inexpensive, but it may well represent the pinnacle of hair dryer technology. It's built around a custom brushless motor that's light and quiet, though it generates very strong airflow through the signature Dyson hollow tube that passes for the hair dryer's head. And users rave about it, with a rating of 4.4 stars from 1,144 reviewers on Amazon. For a limited time, you can get the at Best Buy (nickel/purple color only). That's $80 off -- a good deal, but still hardly an impulse buy.

To get this deal, you need to be a Best Buy member and signed into your Best Buy account. Thankfully, the basic account is free, and you can sign up for a Best Buy membership in just a couple of minutes.

If you have a Dyson vacuum, you're probably already a fan (oops, sorry for the pun) of the company's unique air-movement technology. And a hair dryer is actually a pretty great application for this tech, since it silences what's arguably the loudest, most annoying appliance in your entire house.

The Supersonic has a number of other flourishes as well -- all the nozzle attachments snap on magnetically, an elegant solution since you probably swap nozzles frequently. And you can stop worrying about the heat of the dryer damaging your hair, since the Supersonic has sensors that constantly monitor the exit temperature and adjust it to keep your hair safe.

