Dyson's lightest cordless vacuum yet now for sale in the US

Dyson's lightest cordless vacuum cleaner, the $400 , is now on sale in the US. Tipping the scales at 3.31 pounds (1.5 kilograms), the Micro is less than half the weight of Dyson's latest flagship stick vac, the .

Of course, there is a tradeoff for that reduction in heft. According to Dyson, the Micro's battery provides up to 20 minutes of run time. By comparison, the V15 has a rated cleaning time of up to 60 minutes. The Micro's dustbin is smaller too, at 0.05-gallon (0.8 cups). That's one-fourth the size of the V15's dustbin, which fits 0.2-gallon (3.2 cups).

You don't get the V15 Detect's fancy, floor-illuminating laser emitter on the Micro, either. That said, the Micro costs close to half as much -- and Dyson does include a few welcome features and accessories. These include a crevice tool with its own handy LED light, a "micro fluffy cleaner head" for hard flooring, plus a wall-mount charging dock.

Also keep in mind that while the Micro is light, it isn't the only compact option around. Other stick vacs come close to its featherweight status. For instance, the Eureka RapidClean Pro weighs only 5.3 pounds. Not too shabby considering it and promises a run time of 40 minutes.