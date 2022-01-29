Apple's record earnings Happy Data Privacy Day Neil Young pulls music from Spotify Our Wordle obsession Minnie Mouse pantsuit Free N95 masks
Bundle and save: Add an Amazon Smart Plug to your Dot or Show order and save $11

Converting your space into a smart home is worth the investment, but finding great deals makes upgrading that much easier on the budget. Bundle up with Woot to get more bang for your buck on Amazon smart home products. Whether you're investing in a smart speaker like the popular Echo Dot or a smart display with video-calling capabilities like the Echo Show, you can get a Smart Plug add-on to make life even easier. Just add a Smart Plug and an Echo Dot or Echo Show to your cart and Woot will take $11 off your subtotal at checkout, bringing the Smart Plug price to just $0.99. You can snag this deal now through Feb. 12.

One of the main advantages of Amazon's Smart Plug is that it works with Alexa to add voice control to any outlet. You can schedule your lights, fans, appliances and more to turn on and off automatically or control them remotely when you're away from home. The plug is compact enough to not block your second outlet, allowing for more practical use, especially where space and outlets are limited. Plus, you don't need a smart home hub to use the Amazon Smart Plug, as routines and schedules can be set up and managed through the Alexa app. Take advantage of this offer while supplies last.