Amazon Glow Video Chat Projector Is Available to Buy Now

Amazon

The Amazon Glow, the video chat device with a built-in projector for games and books, is now available to buy for $300.

The Glow, which Amazon launched in a limited early access period in 2021, is designed for video chatting, but it also includes an ingenious downward-facing projector that allows kids to simultaneously play games and read books on a table or countertop while talking with family members or friends. It's designed for kids ages 3 to 9.

Alongside the wide release of the Glow, Amazon announced a slew of new features, including new games and books, new play modes, tunable projector brightness and expanded Glow app compatibility -- friends and family chatting with the Glow device don't need their own unit.

The Amazon Glow is -- or . CNET's Bridget Carey and her daughter Olivia tried out the Glow last year, and you can see their experience in the video below.