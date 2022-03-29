Oscars 2022: The Full List of Winners 'Sonic 2' Movie Review Will Smith Hits Chris Rock at Oscars 'CODA' Wins Best Picture Ford F-150 Lightning vs. Tesla, Chevy, GMC, Rivian
Amazon Glow Video Chat Projector Is Available to Buy Now

The kid-friendly gadget for video chatting, playing games and reading books has left the invitation-only period. You can buy it for $300 now.

David Priest
The Amazon Glow, the video chat device with a built-in projector for games and books, is now available to buy for $300.

The Glow, which Amazon launched in a limited early access period in 2021, is designed for video chatting, but it also includes an ingenious downward-facing projector that allows kids to simultaneously play games and read books on a table or countertop while talking with family members or friends. It's designed for kids ages 3 to 9.

Alongside the wide release of the Glow, Amazon announced a slew of new features, including new games and books, new play modes, tunable projector brightness and expanded Glow app compatibility -- friends and family chatting with the Glow device don't need their own unit.

The Amazon Glow is available now for $300 -- or with included tangram toys for $330. CNET's Bridget Carey and her daughter Olivia tried out the Glow last year, and you can see their experience in the video below.

