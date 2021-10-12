Alexa's preset Halloween routine offers virtual trick-or-treating: How to set it up

Getty Images

Setting up Alexa routines is simple enough, but it can be time-consuming. This year, Alexa released a premade Halloween routine that requires just a few taps to enable. Here's how to get the ready-made fun going.

Start by saying, "Alexa, enable Halloween Routine."

Once the routine is enabled, you can start it by saying "Start Halloween," If you want to adjust your Alexa command, you can do that in routine settings. For example, you can change "Start Halloween" to "Trick or Treat."

This preset routine starts with a creaking door opening, flashes your smart lights and starts a game of trick or treat. When I tried out the trick or treat routine, Alexa offered up a trick: A recipe for sweet potato and black bean cookies meant to fool someone into thinking they're picking up a chocolate chip cookie.

My second roll of the trick-or-treat dice resulted in a corny Alexa rap about being an assistant for ghouls and goblins. I'll spare you the full lyrics, but here's the last line:

"There are only three things that can strike me with terror: water, bad Wi-Fi and a 404 error."

In addition to the preset Alexa routine, you can also get tips on fun fall activities in your area by asking, "Alexa, find pumpkin patches nearby" or get costume and decor ideas by saying, "Alexa, give me Halloween essentials." That's just the tip of the candy corn when it comes to Alexa and seasonal fun.