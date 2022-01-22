9 great reads from CNET this week: Smart homes, NFTs in games, Activision's future and more

Here are a few of the high-tech gadgets you might already have in your house: a programmable thermostat; a doorbell with a camera and an internet connection; a bevy of smart speakers; lighting you control from your phone. Or if you don't have them yet, you may well be thinking it's about time you did. Congratulations: You're putting together a smart home.

Now home builders are getting in on the game and making their new construction ready for all that tech right from the get-go. Because home buyers are coming to expect that as standard. It's a mutually reinforcing cycle, as CNET's David Priest points out in his story about the trends: The smart home isn't just getting easier to use; we're also getting better at using it.

That story is among the many in-depth features and thought-provoking commentaries that appeared on CNET this week. So here you go. These are the stories you don't want to miss.

Commentary: For the first time, we're peering clearly into an automated future.

