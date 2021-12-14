21 great gifts that are still available to be delivered before Christmas

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Christmas morning is less than two weeks away. But don't worry, last-minute shoppers, it's not time to panic (yet). Even amid the ongoing supply chain congestion and shipping delays, there's still time to get those final gift orders in and receive them in time to get them wrapped and under the tree. While major carriers such as UPS and FedEx have already detailed their Christmas shipping deadlines, retailers are operating on more of a case-by-case basis for the time being. We'll update this page as the deadlines become clearer, but in the meantime, here are some of our favorite gift ideas you can order right now and receive before Dec. 25.

We've checked shipping times across multiple regions, but the timing may vary depending on your location. Be sure to double check to make sure your gift will arrive in time.

Helen H. Richardson/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Top Tech

James Martin/CNET Nintendo's nifty convertible handheld console has been one of the hottest gifts for the past few years but, until now, has been notoriously difficult to track down. However, with the release of the upgraded OLED model (also available at Walmart for the time being) earlier this year, the base model has finally become more widely available. And when you order it from Walmart, you'll also get a carrying case and 12 months of Nintendo Online included for free.

Apple The SE is Apple's entry-level smart watch, but offers many of the same features that have made some of the pricier models so popular. Boasting water resistance and up to 18 hours of battery life, it features activity tracking, heart health notifications and slick iPhone integrations. Right now you can pick up the 40mm model at Target for $50 off, only $10 more than its lowest price during Black Friday.

More tech:











Clothing and Apparel

Hanes You'd be hard pressed to find someone who doesn't love a cozy pair of slippers, especially on a cold winter morning. They're fleece-lined for extra warmth and the memory foam cushioning makes them comfortable. And they are machine washable so they always look and feel good as new.

More clothing and apparel:







Home and Kitchen

Global You don't fully realize how crucial having a good knife is until you get the chance to use one. This 8-inch Japanese-made chef knife is a great intermediate choice, offering a lot of the same quality as some of the most high-end knives at a more affordable price point. Its blade and handle are both forged from a single piece of stainless steel for increased balance and durability.

Bella Air fryers have been one of the most popular items this holiday season, and there's a good reason why. This 4-quart model from Bella can reach temperatures of up to 400 degrees F, cooking food in a fraction of the time of a conventional oven or deep fryer. And with removable, dishwasher-safe parts, clean up is significantly easier as well. You can pick this model up for $25 off from Best Buy right now.

More Home and Kitchen goods:









Toys and Games

Lego Tony Stark might be able to make this in a cave with a box of scraps, but the detailed plans that Lego gives us are much more helpful for the rest of us. Cyber Monday is a great time to grab some gifts for your kids or yourself to round out your Christmas shopping. This set comes with a few different Iron Man suits, modules to house them and some enemies to fight with. It's a fun little set that should appeal to the Marvel fan in everyone. This deal is no longer available.

More toys and games: