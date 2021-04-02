The Foscam X1 1080p Wireless Baby Monitor lets you keep an eye on the kid for $20

Foscam

The Foscam X1 1080P is a baby monitor, pet cam, webcam and security camera -- and usually priced at just $30, it's usually cheap enough to make a solid value no matter what role you want to use it for. But right now, if you don't mind picking up a manufacturer-refurbished model, you can get the when you use promo code CNETFSBC at checkout.

The camera offers a 103-degree 1080p HD image with IR for enhanced night vision. It can stand on a tabletop or you can mount it on a wall; it also has a magnetic base so you can stick it to metal surfaces. Not only can you monitor the video from a mobile app, but it has two-way audio -- call the webcam from the app or go the other way around and press a button on the camera to trigger a call to the mobile app. It's an easy way to set up simple two-way calling with an elderly family member or let a babysitter quickly reach you if you're out of the house.

As a security camera, you can get automated motion-based alerts, and with the camera's "human detection" mode turned on, it'll ignore anything that's not a person, like your pets. You can record video locally to a microSD card, the cloud, or even an FTP folder on your home network.

I haven't had a chance to check this camera out myself, but it scores four stars on Amazon and has a passing score from Fakespot. For $20, it could be the only home monitoring or baby cam you'll ever need.

