Save up to 36% off Eufy security cameras and accessories during this one-day sale

Eufy

Step up your security with today's deal on Eufy security cameras. Keep what matters to you safe with security options including all-weather outdoor cameras, doorbell cameras, indoor cameras and more. Right now you can at Amazon during this one-day sale.

There are several great cameras and accessories available right now at a deep discount. But hurry, these deals end tonight.

Eufy This three-camera kit offers 1080p resolution and will provide half a year of security (up to 180 days of battery life) from one charge. With an IP67 weatherproof-rating, the camera system can be set up anywhere to keep eyes on the things you value most. It also has intelligent motion detection to keep alerts relevant.

Eufy This 2-way audio video doorbell features 2K resolution and a 4:3 aspect ratio, allowing you to view visitors head-to-toe as they approach your doorbell. Note that this doorbell is an add-on requires a HomeBase 1, 2 or E to operate.

Other Eufy security camera deals include:

(save $40)

(save $90)

And if you want to ditch the battery, you can snag an all-weather solar panel for continuous power supply below: