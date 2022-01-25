Webb space telescope reaches its destination iPhone photo contest Ford Bronco as popemobile Free N95 masks Free COVID-19 test kits Wordle, explained
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Save up to 36% off Eufy security cameras and accessories during this one-day sale

Protect your home inside and out with deals on Eufy security cameras, bundles and accessories.

eufycam.jpg
Eufy

Step up your security with today's deal on Eufy security cameras. Keep what matters to you safe with security options including all-weather outdoor cameras, doorbell cameras, indoor cameras and more. Right now you can save up to 36% off Eufy security cameras at Amazon during this one-day sale.

See at Amazon

There are several great cameras and accessories available right now at a deep discount. But hurry, these deals end tonight.

EufyCam 2C Pro wireless home security system bundle (3-camera kit): $294

Save $196
Eufy

This three-camera kit offers 1080p resolution and will provide half a year of security (up to 180 days of battery life) from one charge. With an IP67 weatherproof-rating, the camera system can be set up anywhere to keep eyes on the things you value most. It also has intelligent motion detection to keep alerts relevant.

See at Amazon

Add-on Eufy wireless video doorbell: $94

Save $31
Eufy

This 2-way audio video doorbell features 2K resolution and a 4:3 aspect ratio, allowing you to view visitors head-to-toe as they approach your doorbell. Note that this doorbell is an add-on requires a HomeBase 1, 2 or E to operate.

$94 at Amazon

Other Eufy security camera deals include:

And if you want to ditch the battery, you can snag an all-weather solar panel for continuous power supply below: