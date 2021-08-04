NYC's COVID vaccination rule New eviction moratorium Here comes the metaverse Amazon's Lord of the Rings series More unemployment refunds from IRS 4th stimulus check update
Featured Home Security Home Internet Smart Home Kitchen & Household Yard & Outdoors Energy & Utilities
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Protect your home and save 24% with this Eufy security bundle

Make your front door safer at a discount, doesn't get much better.

smart lock eufy
eufy

A good smart lock is all about the combination of security and convenience. As great as it is to be able to walk through your front door without having to stop and unlock anything, that's only good if it's actually secure when you're not standing in front of it. And further, if everyone in your house isn't comfortable using their phones to unlock the front door it isn't all that convenient. Eufy makes a great smart lock with a number panel to make locking and unlocking the door easier for everyone, and it's only $130 today. 

See at Amazon

Eufy's smart lock is pretty great on it own with Bluetooth, but the Wi-Fi bridge means you can access the lock even when you're not at home. And for those who would prefer not use their phone to control the lock, the keyless entry number pad allows you to set up a number of pin codes so everyone can access the house however they like. It's a great system, and this deal in particular makes it possible to secure your home for a lot less. 