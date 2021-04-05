One of the best outdoor cameras is on sale for $52

Chris Monroe/CNET

I've made no secret of my love for Wyze security cameras; one of them earned a spot in the Cheapskate Hall of Fame, and others are close contenders. Of course, because they're so inexpensive to begin with, deals are rare. Even a small discount is worth noting.

Which brings us to this: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the at Amazon. Regular price: $60. (Hey, I said it was a small discount.)

As it happens, Wyze proper is also having a sale on the Starter bundle, but the added shipping charge gets you right back to that $60 price tag.

I've been using a Wyze Cam Outdoor for around eight months, and I have to say it's been an absolute champ. The bundle consists of the camera itself and a little wireless base station; the latter can pair with up to four cameras. Originally you had to plug that station into your router, but a recent firmware update allows it to work wirelessly. Now all it needs is an AC outlet.

As for the camera, it's a snap to mount and set up. Like other Wyze Cams I've tried, it streams sharp 1080p video to my phone and tablet and offers two weeks' worth of cloud storage at no extra charge. (You can also pop in an inexpensive microSD card for virtually unlimited local recording.)

Battery life is excellent -- I probably go 4-5 months before needing to recharge -- and the camera had no trouble withstanding Michigan-level summer heat and winter cold.

One thing to note: Although motion-detection is one of the many included features, if you want person-detection (which can definitely help reduce unwanted motion alerts), you need to . It currently costs $1.25 a month per camera, when billed annually. Well worth it, if you ask me, especially considering all the other features you get as well. (Package detection, vehicle detection, unlimited recording length and so on.)

Why not get the Wyze Cam v3 instead? It's weatherproof as well and currently selling for just $30. But it requires power, which can be challenging depending on where you plan to mount it. What's more, the Wyze Cam Outdoor includes a Travel Mode that lets you record video on the go, even while disconnected from Wi-Fi.

Bottom line: Whether you buy it for $52 or $60, it's a great product. Definitely Cheapskate-recommended.

Your thoughts?

