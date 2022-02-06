Beijing Winter Olympics: How to watch Women-only sport at the Winter Olympics? Grand Theft Auto 6 Moonfall review Sex and the City reboot's big problem Wordle trick lets you play endlessly
Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with up to 39% off Blink security cameras

Save big on indoor and outdoor security cams, video doorbells and floodlights from Amazons affordable home security brand.

Amazon's affordable home security cameras just got even more affordable. Right now, you can save up to 39% on dozens of different Blink security cameras and video doorbells so you can keep an eye on your home from anywhere. Whether you just need a single camera, or set-up to cover your entire property, you'll be able to find everything you need for less. You can see the entire sale selection here:

There are a few enticing offers that stand out in this sale. At its regular price of $35, the Blink Mini was named our favorite cheap indoor security camera, and right now it's an even better value at $10 off. If you're looking to keep an eye on things outside, you can save $65 on this 2-pack of weather resistant wireless cams. There's some great bundles on sale, too, like this one that includes a Blink video doorbell and an outdoor camera for $50 off. Made by Amazon, these security cameras are compatible with Alexa, so you can easily check them on your smart display using only the sound of your voice, or on your phone using the Blink companion app.