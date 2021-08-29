Home security cameras: The best cheap options of 2021

You don't have to spend a fortune to keep your home safe and secure. Even though some of the security cameras I recommend are pricey, a growing number of options from companies like Wyze provide quality security without breaking the bank. These cameras tend to have a lot of the same features as their more expensive counterparts, such as continuous recording, a motion sensor, a rechargeable battery and apps that send a push notification when something triggers the camera. And considering some cost as little as $20, they also have decent video quality. All of the models on this list would make a great nanny cam or pet cam, and some even connect to your existing smart home setup or smart device to keep you in the loop at all times.

So if you're on the hunt for the best cheap security camera or two to create a video surveillance system, here's my curated list of the top home security cameras priced under $100. Each camera on this list varies in terms of functionality and features, but they're all solid choices if you feel like you need a surveillance camera.

All that said, these cameras are great options, but if you feel like your home needs stronger security, you may want to opt for a pricier security camera with advanced features like professional monitoring, two-way audio and color night vision. You also might want a model with bigger storage or a slot for an SD card so that you can review footage from days or even weeks before.

Wyze E D I T O R S ’ C H O I C E You really can't beat the new Wyze Cam v3 if you're looking for an affordable security camera system with solid performance. Here's the gist: It costs $36.

It comes with two weeks of free cloud storage.

The wired security camera has optional local storage via a built-in microSD card slot.

You can set a custom motion detection zone for free. These things combined make the Wyze Cam hard to match, especially since this next-gen model can be used as an indoor or outdoor camera, thanks to a new weatherproof housing. It also works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, as well as with Wyze's other devices. Read our Wyze Cam v3 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Blink Mini is a $35 (currently $25) indoor security camera. It comes with a power adapter, works with Amazon Alexa and has a small footprint that won't take up much space inside your home. Its basic features and solid performance make it a good option if you're looking for a straightforward indoor home security camera from Amazon smart home company Blink. Read our Blink Mini review.

