Hive to End Support for Its Smart Home Security Products By 2025

Hive has stopped selling its home-security products and is phasing out support for them, the smart home device manufacturer said on its website Monday.

The discontinued devices include the Hive View Camera (indoor and outdoor), HomeShield, Leak Sensor and Hub 360 Sound Detection. The Hub 360 Sound Detection will lose support on Dec. 31, 2022, the Leak Sensor will no longer be supported on Sept. 1, 2023, and the Hive View cameras and the HomeShield will lose support on Aug. 1, 2025.

The company will instead focus on its devices that aim to make homes more energy efficient, such as its smart thermostats.

"At Hive, we've got big plans to make homes more energy efficient and cheaper to run," the company said. "So we've made the tough decision to discontinue our smart security and leak detection products -- and develop smart home tech that'll get us closer to Net Zero."