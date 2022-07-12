Live: Get Prime Day Deals Now NASA James Webb Space Telescope iOS 16 Public Beta Available Prime Day Deals Under $25 Best Buy Black Friday in July Sale Prime Day Alternatives 'Anti-Hangover' Pill Secret Prime Coupon Page
Hive to End Support for Its Smart Home Security Products By 2025

The smart home device maker says it's shifting its focus to products that make homes more energy efficient.

Attila Tomaschek headshot
Attila Tomaschek
Hive View camera on table
Customers will lose support for their Hive View cameras on Aug. 1, 2025.
Chris Monroe/CNET

Hive has stopped selling its home-security products and is phasing out support for them, the smart home device manufacturer said on its website Monday. 

The discontinued devices include the Hive View Camera (indoor and outdoor), HomeShield, Leak Sensor and Hub 360 Sound Detection. The Hub 360 Sound Detection will lose support on Dec. 31, 2022, the Leak Sensor will no longer be supported on Sept. 1, 2023, and the Hive View cameras and the HomeShield will lose support on Aug. 1, 2025.

The company will instead focus on its devices that aim to make homes more energy efficient, such as its smart thermostats.   

"At Hive, we've got big plans to make homes more energy efficient and cheaper to run," the company said. "So we've made the tough decision to discontinue our smart security and leak detection products -- and develop smart home tech that'll get us closer to Net Zero."

