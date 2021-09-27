Grab an August Smart Lock (3rd Gen) with Connect Hub for $99 today (Save $50)

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Smart locks have become fairly common, and the ability to unlock your door using your phone is a handy feature. But there's a lot more to these locks, you can set your lock up to close itself every couple of minutes in case someone leaves it open and even gift a virtual key to someone you want to enter your home and be able to remove that access at any time. The only real downside is the price, which is why it's such a big deal that today the August Smart Lock is listed at the lowest price it has ever been on Amazon.

The 3rd Generation August Lock with its Connect Hub allows you to access your lock from anywhere. The Connect Hub syncs up with your Wi-Fi router and allows you to unlock your door when someone is at the front door, or when you're around the corner and know you're going to have your arms full. And if you're the type to use a smart watch, you will also find the August app to unlock the door from your wrist. It's a great lock, and at this discount a welcome way to keep your home safe.