Google Is Raising Nest Aware Subscription Price to $80 a Year

Google is raising the annual subscription price of its Nest Aware smart home service from $60 to $80, according to a customer service email sent out Friday morning.

"This new price will go into effect on your next bill that occurs on or after November 6, 2023," the email to one Nest Aware customer said. "Your Nest Aware subscription will continue at the adjusted price and your current benefits will remain the same with 30 days of event video history, smart alerts and other helpful features."

Nest Aware is the Google-owned smart home service that lets you review video from your Nest doorbell and Nest cameras.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The tech giant purchased smart home company Nest for $3.2 billion almost 10 years ago, in 2014.

The Google Nest help page says: "Subscription prices can change to keep up with market shifts, which can include inflation and local tax updates."

Check out the Nest Aware FAQ here and, if the price increase is too much for your wallet, here's how to cancel your service, and CNET's guide to the best video doorbell cameras.

Read also: Best Smart Home Products for 2023 That Aren't Made by Amazon or Google