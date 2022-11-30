The Fellow Ode Brew Grinder Is a Fantastic Gift for a Coffee Snob

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

When I wake up, one of the first things I do is make coffee. I don't just love my daily dose of caffeine; I also enjoy the ritual of preparing coffee. From grinding the beans, to heating water and pouring it over the ground beans, coffee is one of the few daily routines I regularly look forward to.



About six months ago, my routine changed with the purchase of the Fellow Ode Brew Grinder. I could not believe how much better my daily cup of coffee was because of it, and I'm sad I didn't buy the Ode earlier.





Why it's a great gift: The Fellow Ode Brew Grinder is aimed at people like me who want to elevate their basic brewed home coffee without necessarily becoming a full-on barista. Unlike that blade grinder you got in college, the Fellow Ode is a posh burr grinder that creates an even uniform grind, which allows for better, more consistent extraction. It took my pour-overs to the next level.



The Ode has a giant dial with satisfying clicks and a nifty magnetic container to catch the grinds. Its stylish blocky body comes in black or white and should fit in with pretty much any kitchen decor.



This is a grinder you'll own for years. And it can be updated with higher-end burrs, just in case the coffee snob on your gift list wants to become a full-on home barista.

What you'll pay: The list price of the Fellow Ode Brew Grinder is $299. It's not cheap, but it's not that expensive when compared with high-end grinders, which can cost thousands of dollars.

Read more: Best Coffee Accessories for 2022