Cyber Monday Deals Still Available Deals Under $25 Deals Under $50 Giving Tuesday Tech Fails of 2022 Best Live TV Streaming Service WHO Renames Monkeypox Change These Alexa Settings
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
Home Kitchen & Household

The Fellow Ode Brew Grinder Is a Fantastic Gift for a Coffee Snob

Take your morning coffee to the next level with a better grinder.

Patrick Holland headshot
Patrick Holland
2 min read

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

When I wake up, one of the first things I do is make coffee. I don't just love my daily dose of caffeine; I also enjoy the ritual of preparing coffee. From grinding the beans, to heating water and pouring it over the ground beans, coffee is one of the few daily routines I regularly look forward to.

About six months ago, my routine changed with the purchase of the Fellow Ode Brew Grinder. I could not believe how much better my daily cup of coffee was because of it, and I'm sad I didn't buy the Ode earlier.



Why it's a great gift: The Fellow Ode Brew Grinder is aimed at people like me who want to elevate their basic brewed home coffee without necessarily becoming a full-on barista. Unlike that blade grinder you got in college, the Fellow Ode is a posh burr grinder that creates an even uniform grind, which allows for better, more consistent extraction. It took my pour-overs to the next level.

The Ode has a giant dial with satisfying clicks and a nifty magnetic container to catch the grinds. Its stylish blocky body comes in black or white and should fit in with pretty much any kitchen decor.

This is a grinder you'll own for years. And it can be updated with higher-end burrs, just in case the coffee snob on your gift list wants to become a full-on home barista. 

What you'll pay: The list price of the Fellow Ode Brew Grinder is $299. It's not cheap, but it's not that expensive when compared with high-end grinders, which can cost thousands of dollars.

Fellow Ode Brew Grinder
$299 at Fellow

Read more: Best Coffee Accessories for 2022