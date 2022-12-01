Give the Gift of a Superior Poop With the Squatty Potty

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Gut health is real -- which is why it's time to make going No. 2 your No. 1 priority with the Squatty Potty.

Why it's a great gift: Conventional toilets make it harder for us to use the bathroom the way humans were designed to. With the Squatty Potty, you go from a sit to a squat, getting into the best position to loosen up the muscles and poop without straining. The Squatty Potty helps reduce constipation, makes pooping faster and easier, and cuts down on your bathroom time. It's magic!

You can easily set up the Squatty Potty or tuck it away whenever you need to. It comes in a variety of cool designs, colors and features, so it's easy to find just the right Squatty Potty to match your bathroom's aesthetics.

No more using yoga blocks or a bunch of books to help you go. Get the Squatty Potty and improve your gut health today. And don't forget to wash your hands.

What you'll pay: The list price of the original Squatty Potty is just $24.99, which is well worth the cost considering how often you'll use it. My favorite model, the Oslo Bamboo Folding toilet stool, costs $44.99, but it's currently on sale for $39.99.