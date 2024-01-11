New Samsung AI Fridge Tells You What's Inside and What You Can Make With It

If you've ever played that famous weeknight game "What can I make with whatever's in the fridge?" Samsung's new AI-powered fridge, unveiled this week at CES in Las Vegas should be able to help. The Bespoke 4-Door Flex fridge with AI Family Hub+ uses a camera and AI smarts to recognize up to 33 common grocery items and suggests recipes to make with what you have on hand.

Read more: All the most eye-popping tech of CES 2024

Admittedly, 33 items isn't that many so Samsung's new kitchen assistant isn't likely to give to full picture of your options for dinner -- but there are plenty of apps that can including SuperCook and AllRecipes. The fridge with a built-in hub and connected app can probably suggest dishes to make with chicken, tomato and mozzarella cheese, but may not know how to incorporate those fancy white anchovies or the mysterious root vegetable you picked up at the farmer's market.

Owners of the new AI-powered fridge can also set the dates on foods as they enter the fridge. The Samsung app will warn you when they're likely to expire.

JH Han, Samsung's chief executive of device experience, said of the CES launch, "AI will enable connected devices to improve daily lives while remaining non-intrusive and in the background." With the emergence of artificial intelligence, smarter, better experiences will redefine how we live."

Samsung also unveiled a Bespoke Jet Bot Combo robot mop-vac that hunts down stubborn stains and steam cleans them for you. The company also announced new AI-powered laundry technology that determines precise washing and drying times based on load size and suggests an optimal amount of detergent to use via a series of internal sensors and monitors.

AI was all over CES 2024. See our roundup of AI-generated products at this year's tech expo. Here's a list of 18 CES gadgets that you can buy now.