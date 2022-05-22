Need Your Dishes to Dry ASAP? Use This Dishwasher Trick

This story is part of Try This, CNET's collection of simple tips to improve your life, fast.

Your dishwasher spends a ton of time washing and drying your dishes -- sometimes you're left waiting 2 hours for it to finish. But when you're out of clean forks and need them ASAP for dinner, waiting isn't an option. Fortunately, there's a little-known trick you can use to quickly dry your dishes in just a few minutes. Even better, it can save you money on electricity in the long run.

How to quickly dry your dishes

To flash dry your dishes, all you need to do is open the door to the dishwasher as soon as the final rinse cycle is done and the unit has drained. The hot dishes will evaporate the water and the steam will escape through the open door. Shazam! Dry dishes.

Generally, flash drying only takes a couple of minutes with most dishwashers. It can take up to 10 minutes max to fully dry your dishes, though, with some models. It just depends on how hot the dishes are.

Don't forget to set a reminder

If you're like me, you'll forget to open the dishwasher, even when it beeps that it's finished. So, set an alarm on your phone -- or have your home assistant like Alexa or Google Home set an alarm -- to remind you. Two things buzzing at you at once should do the trick.

