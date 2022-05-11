Memorial Day Appliance Deals: Save on Ranges, Washers, Dryers and More

Memorial Day is fast approaching, and a slew of bargains on major appliances have already hit various retailers nationwide. We anticipate even more deals on appliances like refrigerators, ranges and ovens, dishwashers, washer and dryers, freezers and more as we get closer to Memorial Day weekend, but these early deals are pretty hard to beat.

During large events like these, sorting the discounts and finding the best Memorial Day deals might be difficult, which is why we've compiled a list of some of the best bargains currently available from major appliance retailers across the web. Keep checking back because we'll keep this page updated on the best offers as the holiday approaches. Until then, have a look at our list of retailers offering early Memorial Day discounts on major appliances you can bring home right now.

Retailers offering deals on major appliances

Sears Sears is known for carrying major household appliances from all the big manufacturers, and right now, they're offering sale pricing on whatever you need for the kitchen, laundry room and beyond.

Home Depot Home Depot is currently offering significant discounts on refrigerators, ranges, washers and dryers and more from popular brands like LG, Samsung and Whirlpool, among others. Select appliances are up to 33% off, granting you a discount of as much as $900.

Samsung Samsung is offering a Spring Black Friday sale with deals on their most popular appliances. Convenient front-loading washers and dryers, moderate to massive refrigerators and much more are being offered at discounted prices until the event ends or while supplies last. You can get up to $1,550 off select refrigerators, up to $700 off select washer and dryers, up to $420 off select ranges and more great bargains.

Overstock The Super Spring Sale is going on right now at Overstock, and you can save an extra 10% off select major appliances including refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges and ovens, washers and dryers, freezers and more.

Maytag While not specifically a Memorial Day sale, Maytag is celebrating Maytag Month now through June 1. If you're purchasing home appliances, Maytag.com is offering a rebate of up to $200 when you purchase select appliances online. (The rebate is instant and will be automatically applied at checkout).



And if you're a brick-and-mortar kind of shopper, you can still save up to $200 with an instant or mail-in rebate at participating Maytag brand retailers on select Maytag appliances.

Best Buy Best Buy is known for having the hottest electronics, but Best Buy also carries an impressive assortment of appliances, and right now, you can save on the lot. With savings of up to $300 on appliance packages, $400 or more off of select refrigerators and up to $200 off of dishwashers, among other great deals, it's a a sale worth scoping.