Yard & Outdoors

Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale Offers Discounts on Plants, Grills, Paint and More

Looking for some deals to help you save on upcoming home projects? Let Home Depot's Memorial Day sale help you out now.

Jared DiPane headshot
Jared DiPane
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission.
Reviews ethics statement

Memorial Day weekend is here and the Memorial Day deals are flowing through. Home Depot's annual sale has kicked off and it brings with it a variety of sales and discounts across nearly all of the products that are on the company's site. Whether you're looking to redo your landscaping with some new mulch or want to paint a room, Home Depot has your needs covered. The sale runs now through the end of Monday, May 30, so you have a little bit of time to save. Since the sale is large, we've rounded up the best deals and discounts at Home Depot below.

Home Depot Memorial Day Sale
See at Home Depot

Many of these deals are available both in-store and online, though inventory will differ based on location. You can check online to see if something is available in store near you, and if not you can order it online. Most of the time you can order it to pick up at the store for free, or you can opt for home delivery, which does have a cost associated with it in some cases. Here are the best Home Depot Memorial Day sales you can shop right now.

Paint sales at Home Depot

Tool sales at Home Depot

Lawn care deals at Home Depot

Patio furniture deals at Home Depot

Grill deals at Home Depot

See also