Home Depot's Memorial Day Sale Offers Discounts on Plants, Grills, Paint and More

Memorial Day weekend is here and the Memorial Day deals are flowing through. Home Depot's annual sale has kicked off and it brings with it a variety of sales and discounts across nearly all of the products that are on the company's site. Whether you're looking to redo your landscaping with some new mulch or want to paint a room, Home Depot has your needs covered. The sale runs now through the end of Monday, May 30, so you have a little bit of time to save. Since the sale is large, we've rounded up the best deals and discounts at Home Depot below.
Many of these deals are available both in-store and online, though inventory will differ based on location. You can check online to see if something is available in store near you, and if not you can order it online. Most of the time you can order it to pick up at the store for free, or you can opt for home delivery, which does have a cost associated with it in some cases. Here are the best Home Depot Memorial Day sales you can shop right now.
Paint sales at Home Depot
- Up to 20% off select spray paints
- Up to 20% off exterior cleaning and sealing supplies
- $30 off select paint and stains (online only)
- Up to 20% off brushes, rollers and other painting supplies
- Wagner Flexio 2500 handheld paint sprayer: $139 (Save $26)
Tool sales at Home Depot
- Buy one, get one Ryobi tools
- Ryobi 6-piece tool combo kit with battery and charger: $199 (Save $100)
- Milwaukee 18V drill and impact drill combo with bag: $179 (Save $50)
- Dewalt 2-drill combo with carrying bag and charger: $169 (Save $60)
- Makita 18V brushless circular saw: $249 (Save $100)
- Milwaukee 12V cordless ratchet: $119 (Save $30)
- Ryobi 18V finish nailer (tool only): $169 (Save $30)
Lawn care deals at Home Depot
- Rachio R3 smart sprinkler controller: $199 (Save $31)
- Milwaukee 18V 4 gallon backpack sprayer: $299 (Save $149)
- Ryobi electric lawn mower: $279 (Save $20)
- Yard Machines 20-inch gas powered mower: $269 (Save $30)
- Makita 18V edger / blower combo: $249 (Save $30)
- Ryobi electric ride-on mower: $4,199 (Save $349)
Patio furniture deals at Home Depot
- New Vultros 5-piece wicker set: $880 (Save $90)
- Megon Holly Gray 5-piece wicker set with blue cushions: $879 (Save $360)
- Tyler 4-piece steel wicker set with beige cushions: $699 (Save $100)
- Megon Holly 6-piece wicker set with fire pit: $1,289 (Save $801)
- Haymont 5-piece conversation seating set: $849 (Save $150)
- Nestfair 7-piece outdoor dining set: $717 (Save $673)
Grill deals at Home Depot
- Weber 2-burner propane grill: $399 (Save $100)
- Weber 3-burner propane grill: $549 (Save $90)
- Nexgrill Oakford 580 pellet grill: $399 (Save $50)
- Weber 3-burner natural gas grill: $549 (Save $90)
- Kamado Joe Classic Joe 18-inch: $1,099 (Save $200)