Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale Brings Big Discounts On TVs, PCs, Appliances and More

Memorial Day weekend is a great time to snag major deals on just about everything you can think of, making it a perfect moment to invest in big-ticket items like smart TVs, computers and major appliances. Best Buy has big markdowns on all that and more, available now through May 30.

Whenever big sales strike, it can be hard to know what to look for or which deals are the best bargains. Don't worry -- we've saved you some time and effort by going through the sale to find some of the best buys that Best Buy currently has to offer. Check out the highlights we've compiled below or at Best Buy.

Memorial Day TV deals at Best Buy

LG The advanced 8K AI processor optimizes composition, black, light and color in every scene, providing you with an ultra-clear picture and upscaling for your non-8K content. It also features TruMotion 240 with a native 120Hz refresh rate to reduce blur and a Game Optimizer with auto low-latency mode, as well as Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. Other features include hands-free voice control and the ability to control your other compatible smart devices right from your TV's dashboard.

Here are some of the best deals on TVs right now:

(save $80)

(save $120)

(save $110)

(save $50)

(save $160)

(save $240)

(save $150)

(save $70)

(save $320)

(save $500)

(save $20)

(save $300)

(save $50)

(save $130)

There are also some high-end OLED models on sale:

(save $200)

(save $500)

Memorial Day PC deals at Best Buy

Microsoft The Surface Laptop 4 is great for streaming movies, gaming with friends and jumping on video calls while still being a portable size. It also has HD video and Studio Mics to make sure you come through perfectly clear no matter where you are. Plus, the speakers support Dolby Atmos audio. This particular model has 256GB of storage on a solid-state drive and 16GB of memory, which is enough to power all your everyday computing tasks and entertainment needs, as well as intense multitasking, video editing, gaming and other projects. This laptop comes with a free upgrade to Windows 11, the latest Windows OS. And with Fast Charging, you can get up to 80% in an hour, giving you more flexibility to stay connected and productive, wherever the day takes you. Read our Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review.

Here are some great deals on laptop and desktop PCs available now:

(save $220)

(save $250)

(save $100)

(save $200)

(save $250)

(save $250)

(save $200)

(save $300)

Memorial Day appliance deals at Best Buy

LG This single unit LG WashTower features a front-load washer (4.5 cubic feet) and electric dryer (7.4 cubic feet) features a centralized control panel for easy access as well as built-in intelligence that can select optimal wash and dry motions and settings so you don't have to do any guesswork. It's also designed to run quietly so it won't interrupt your favorite show or you can run laundry while you sleep. Plus, this set features Allergiene Cycle which uses the power of steam to remove over 95% of pet dander and dust, which is helpful for anyone with asthma or allergies.

Save on select major appliances this weekend:

(save $500)

(save $185)

(save $155)

(save $250)

(save $250)

(save $550)

(save $550)

(save $228)

(save $270)

(Save $130)

(Save $105)

(save $433)

(save $560)

(save $340)

(save $222)

(save $700)

(save $260)

(save $60)

Check out even more deals at Best Buy all weekend long.