Best Buy's Memorial Day Sale Brings Big Discounts On TVs, PCs, Appliances and More

Memorial Day weekend is a great time to snag major deals on just about everything you can think of, making it a perfect moment to invest in big-ticket items like smart TVs, computers and major appliances. Best Buy has big markdowns on all that and more, available now through May 30.
Whenever big sales strike, it can be hard to know what to look for or which deals are the best bargains. Don't worry -- we've saved you some time and effort by going through the sale to find some of the best buys that Best Buy currently has to offer. Check out the highlights we've compiled below or shop the entire sale selection at Best Buy.
Memorial Day TV deals at Best Buy
The advanced 8K AI processor optimizes composition, black, light and color in every scene, providing you with an ultra-clear picture and upscaling for your non-8K content. It also features TruMotion 240 with a native 120Hz refresh rate to reduce blur and a Game Optimizer with auto low-latency mode, as well as Filmmaker Mode and Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos. Other features include hands-free voice control and the ability to control your other compatible smart devices right from your TV's dashboard.
Here are some of the best deals on TVs right now:
- Westinghouse 43-inch FHD smart Roku TV: $170 (save $80)
- Pioneer 43-inch LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $200 (save $120)
- Insignia 50-inch F30 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $290 (save $110)
- LG 50-inch NanoCell 75 Series LED 4K UHD smart webOS TV: $450 (save $50)
- Insignia 55-inch F30 Series QLED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $340 (save $160)
- TCL 55-inch 4-Series 4K UHD HDR smart Roku TV: $360 (save $240)
- Sony 55-inch X85J Series LED 4K UHD smart Google TV: $750 (save $150)
- Samsung 58-inch 7 Series LED 4K UHD smart Tizen TV: $430 (save $70)
- TCL 65-inch 4-Series 4K UHD HDR smart Roku TV: $480 (save $320)
- Toshiba 65-inch M550 Series LED 4K UHD smart Fire TV: $500 (save $500)
- Samsung 65-inch 7 Series LED 4K UHD smart Tizen TV: $530 (save $20)
- Samsung 65-inch Q80A Series QLED 4K UHD smart Tizen TV: $1,000 (save $300)
- Hisense 70-inch A6G Series LED 4K UHD smart Android TV: $500 (save $50)
- LG 75-inch UP7070 Series LED 4K UHD smart webOS TV: $700 (save $130)
There are also some high-end OLED models on sale:
- LG 55-inch C1 Series OLED 4K UHD smart webOS TV: $1,100 (save $200)
- Sony 55-inch Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD smart Google TV: $1,200 (save $500)
Memorial Day PC deals at Best Buy
The Surface Laptop 4 is great for streaming movies, gaming with friends and jumping on video calls while still being a portable size. It also has HD video and Studio Mics to make sure you come through perfectly clear no matter where you are. Plus, the speakers support Dolby Atmos audio. This particular model has 256GB of storage on a solid-state drive and 16GB of memory, which is enough to power all your everyday computing tasks and entertainment needs, as well as intense multitasking, video editing, gaming and other projects. This laptop comes with a free upgrade to Windows 11, the latest Windows OS. And with Fast Charging, you can get up to 80% in an hour, giving you more flexibility to stay connected and productive, wherever the day takes you.
Here are some great deals on laptop and desktop PCs available now:
- HP 14-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook (32GB): $189 (save $220)
- Asus 14-inch Zenbook (256GB): $470 (save $250)
- Dell 24-inch touchscreen all-in-one desktop (256GB): $620 (save $100)
- Dell 14-inch 2-in-1 touchscreen laptop (512GB): $650 (save $200)
- Lenovo 14-inch Yoga 7i 2-in-1 (512GB): $700 (save $250)
- Asus 14-inch ROG Zephyrus G14 laptop (512GB): $900 (save $250)
- HP Omen 30L gaming desktop (1TB): $1,150 (save $200)
- Dell XPS 15.6-inch FHD laptop (512GB): $1,600 (save $300)
Memorial Day appliance deals at Best Buy
This single unit LG WashTower features a front-load washer (4.5 cubic feet) and electric dryer (7.4 cubic feet) features a centralized control panel for easy access as well as built-in intelligence that can select optimal wash and dry motions and settings so you don't have to do any guesswork. It's also designed to run quietly so it won't interrupt your favorite show or you can run laundry while you sleep. Plus, this set features Allergiene Cycle which uses the power of steam to remove over 95% of pet dander and dust, which is helpful for anyone with asthma or allergies.
Save on select major appliances this weekend:
- LG HE stackable front-load washer and gas dryer bundle: $1,500 (save $500)
- Samsung (4.5 cubic feet) HE top-load washer: $580 (save $185)
- Samsung (4.5 cubic feet) HE stackable front load washer: $700 (save $155)
- LG (4.5 cubic feet) HE stackable front-load washer: $700 (save $250)
- LG (7.4 cubic feet) stackable electric dryer with FlowSense: $700 (save $250)
- LG (5 cubic feet) HE stackable smart front-load washer with steam: $1,100 (save $550)
- LG (7.4 cubic feet) HE stackable smart electric dryer with steam: $1,100 (save $550)
- Whirlpool (5.1 cubic feet) freestanding stainless steel gas range: $600 (save $228)
- Amana (5.1 cubic feet) freestanding stainless steel gas range: $600 (save $270)
- Samsung (6 cubic feet) freestanding stainless steel gas range with Wi-Fi and griddle: $680 (Save $130)
- Samsung (6.3 cubic feet) freestanding stainless steel electric range with Wi-Fi and rapid boil: $750 (Save $105)
- LG (27 cubic feet) side-by-side stainless steel refrigerator: $1,400 (save $433)
- GE (27 cubic feet) french door stainless steel refrigerator: $1,600 (save $560)
- Samsung (27 cubic feet) french door refrigerator: $2,000 (save $340)
- LG (29 cubic feet) french door stainless steel refrigerator: $2,000 (save $222)
- LG (26 cubic feet) french door InstaView stainless steel refrigerator: $2,700 (save $700)
- Samsung (26.5 cubic feet) french door stainless steel refrigerator with Family Hub: $2,800 (save $260)
- Samsung StormWash 24-inch stainless steel dishwasher with third rack: $750 (save $60)
Check out even more deals at Best Buy all weekend long.