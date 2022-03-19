Kiss Dust and Debris Goodbye With Up to 43% Off Eufy Vacuums -- Today Only

Eufy

Solve your spring cleaning hurdles with new tools to make the job easier. Modern cordless vacuum cleaners and programmable robot vacuums can cut the chore in half so that you can get back to the important things in life. Take advantage of deep discounts on Eufy vacuums during today's one-day sale at Amazon. You can score a stick or robot vacuum for up to 43% off, with prices starting as low as $144.

Housekeeping isn't easy, but with newer technology at your fingertips (or feet), you can significantly ease the effort needed to maintain a clean space. If you've considered upgrading your current vacuum cleaner, now is the time. You'll save over $100 off every model that is part of the sale. We've highlighted a couple of our favorite vacuums currently marked down below. And you can shop the entire selection at Amazon through the link above. But hurry -- these deals expire tonight.

Eufy This vacuum gets up to 120AW suction power when tackling the toughest messes. There are different modes to help you get rid of debris. With low mode, you can get up to 40 minutes of cleaning, which is ideal for when you need to touch up the whole home. Mid mode enables you to clean everyday messes for up to 25 minutes. And the max-mode for your toughest challenges provides eight minutes of extreme suction. It also comes with multiple attachments so that you can clean any tight space or delicate surface with ease. Plus, when your dustbox is full, all you have to do is tap to dispatch and then empty the contents and, if needed, rinse the dustbox and filter.