Some of the Coolest AI Tech We're Seeing at CES 2024 So Far

Samsung's line of 8K QLED models will have AI image upscaling that can convert standard definition content all the way up to an 8K resolution, which the company says is an industry first. Samsung is also using AI in other ways, including creating AI generated images or automatically switching TV modes based on the type of content being played.

