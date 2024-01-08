Some of the Coolest AI Tech We're Seeing at CES 2024 So Far
A major theme of CES 2024 is AI, and as promised, it's everywhere in new tech at the show.
AI is everywhere at CES 2024
If CES 2024 is about one thing, it's AI. And that's everything from generative AI to artificial intelligence that's been around for years, but is now making headlines as the new hot-button tech term. (By the way, here's what we're loving at CES right now.)
Samsung using AI to upscale SD content to 8K
Samsung's line of 8K QLED models will have AI image upscaling that can convert standard definition content all the way up to an 8K resolution, which the company says is an industry first. Samsung is also using AI in other ways, including creating AI generated images or automatically switching TV modes based on the type of content being played.
Volkswagen ID 7 is getting ChatGPT integration
ChatGPT, the AI chatbot that took the world by storm a few years back, is coming to Volkswagen's line of EVs, including the ID 3, ID 4 and ID 5. The AI chatbot will also be coming to the gas-powered Tiguan, Passat and Golf. Soon, owners will be able to ask their cars what's a good Chinese restaurant, nearby.
Top-end LG OLED TVs to get AI image processing
The 2024 LG G4 and M4 will get the Alpha 11 processor, a chip that can use AI to enhance clarity, color and sharpness.
Microsoft laptops will have a dedicated AI key
Dell's new line of XPS laptops will have a built-in Microsoft Copilot key. Copilot is Microsoft's generative AI companion that can help you summarize documents, search the net or create generative images. It's part of Microsoft's push to be a leader in AI.
Perfecta Grill uses AI to grill the perfect steak
Seer Grill's new AI-controlled Perfecta aims to get better over time. As you grill meats vertically in the Perfecta, the AI will learn and get better at cooking, according to Seer Grill.
The Oclean X Ultra uses AI to make you a better brusher
The Oclean X Ultra Wi-Fi Digital Toothbrush is an AI-powered toothbrush that'll give you feedback on your brushing. Using bone conduction technology, the Oclean X Ultra will actually talk to you with tips on how to improve.
AI won't just change the world of oral care, it might change medicine altogether.