Finally, You Can See Food Cooking In Your $2,000 Brava Smart Oven

When CNET reviewed the Brava back in 2018, the light-powered smart oven got good marks for performance but was hard to recommend with a price north of a grand. It's only gotten more expensive (along with everything else) but the latest drop, and the brand's first "new" product since the brand launched more than four years ago, does finally have the one feature we were hoping for.

Read more: 9 Weird Gadgets at CES 2023 You Have to See to Believe

The Brava Glass, which the company unveiled today at CES in Las Vegas, has all the trappings of the original Brava, including the ability to air-fry, roast, bake, broil, toast, reheat, slow cook and warm -- with the addition of a glass front door so you can see the food cooking with your own eyes. Previously, food sizzling away in the Brava could only be viewed via your phone courtesy of a camera housed inside the cooking chamber. Or, you'd have to stop cooking to open the door to check on your roasting veggies, pork loin or whole chicken.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

A glass door on an oven isn't exactly a modern marvel; in fact, you'd be harder-pressed to find an oven without one. That said, we're glad Brava caught up to the times and let us all in on the spectacle without having to open our smart devices for one more dang thing.

Even with this welcomed upgrade, the Brava is still a serious luxury buy. The original can be but the Brava Glass will only be available as part of a $2,000 Chef's Choice set which includes two glass trays, two metal trays, a muffin tin, a square pan, a loaf pan, an egg tray and a cast iron chef's pan.

Read our full review of the original Brava smart oven here and follow more of CNET's coverage of CES 2023.