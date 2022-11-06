The AeroPress Original Is the $40 Coffee Maker You Didn't Know You Needed

This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone.

Is there a coffee snob in your life who wants a great brew without relying on a barista? Or just a coffee drinker who doesn't want to spend $5 or more on an espresso, Americano or even just a basic drip coffee? Consider the AeroPress Original.

Why it's a great gift: This portable, lightweight and easy-to-clean, BPA-free silicone gadget is an excellent example of design meets function and should win over the most particular coffee drinkers. In just a few minutes, the AeroPress lets you brew one to three cups of smooth-tasting coffee, without any bitterness. Just add hot water to finely ground beans and push slowly through the AeroPress filter system. The espresso shot can be used to make Americanos (just add more hot water) or lattes and cappuccinos (add warm or foamed milk). Or use the AeroPress with cold water -- the clever press-and-filter process extracts flavor from your ground coffee to deliver a rich cup of cold brew. And it's compact, so it doesn't take up much space in the kitchen and is easy to take on the road.

What you'll pay: The list price is $40, but it's often on sale for $35 or less. (Fine-ground coffee and a cup or mug sold separately!)

Read more: Best Coffee Accessories for 2022